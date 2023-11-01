PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County officers responded to a reported shooting at a nightclub on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at The Palace nightclub, located at 13989 Jefferson Davis Highway in the Woodbridge area, at around 2:40 a.m., according to police.

According to police, a fight took place in the parking lot, during which multiple rounds were fired. A 27-year-old man was shot in the lower body and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vehicles were seen taking off from the parking lot after the shots were fired. No additional injuries or property damage were reported, but several shell casings were found.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.