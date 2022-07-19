SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man who was shot by an officer after attacking him with a sword, according to police.

Nicholas Gene Howell, 27, of Spotsylvania was charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly attacked a deputy with a sword and was subsequently shot.

Photo credit: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

The incident occurred on Monday, July 18, after Howell allegedly approached the law enforcement officer who had come to his home for a domestic disturbance call made right before 6 p.m.

The caller said their adult son was armed with a weapon. According to a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office press release, Howell made death threats against a family member who was at the home.

The first arriving deputy approached the residence and spotted the suspect ran to the rear of the home where family members were standing outside. As the deputy approached the back of the house, Howell charged at the deputy with a 33-inch Spartan Warrior style sword, according to police.

During this encounter the deputy attempted to move away from Howell, however the suspect allegedly quickly stepped closer “forcing the Deputy to discharge his firearm at the suspect striking him multiple times,” according to the release.

The unnamed deputy, who is a six-year veteran holding the rank of Deputy First Class, immediately rendered first aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived, according to police. The suspect was flown by medevac to an area trauma center for medical treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The unnamed deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave according to department policy pending the investigation. The case is ongoing and additional charges may be sought at the conclusion of the investigation, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office press release said.