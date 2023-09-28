SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after police say he shot a man in Spotsylvania County before turning himself in to police.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 7900 block of Camp Town Road at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the deputies found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police determined that the victim was standing outside when a white Dodge Charger pulled up to him and the two men inside the car began shooting at him.

During the investigation, police identified 20-year-old Rhashean Anderson as a person of interest in connection to the shooting. Later that evening, Anderson turned himself in to police and admitted to shooting the victim during a drug transaction.

Anderson has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Police are still investigating this incident, and are also working to identify and locating the other person who was in the car at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-507-7200.