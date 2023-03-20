PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in the parking lot of a shopping center in eastern Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to Hoadly Marketplace on the 6300 block of Hoadly Road, southeast of Manassas, for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officer found a 37-year-old man who with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that the victim and a female acquaintance were in the parking lot when they were approached by a vehicle. During the encounter, the victim was shot.

This incident is still under investigation, but police do not believe it was random. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.