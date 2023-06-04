ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Wilson Boulevard in the Clarendon area of Arlington County.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers responded to a parking lot on the 3000 block of Wilson Boulevard at around 2:03 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 for a report of shots fired in the area.

When they got there, the officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

It was determined that the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument when the suspect followed the victim into the parking lot and shot him. The suspect is described as a Black man standing between 5’5″ and 5’8″ and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. Police say he was wearing a black leather jacket, as well as black jeans, and left the area on a motorcycle after the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Arlington Police’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180.