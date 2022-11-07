PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of an attempted armed robbery is dealing with non-life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot while fighting with the suspect over his gun.

It was determined that a 56-year-old man was walking on the 17400 block of Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area at around midnight on Monday, Nov. 7, when an unknown man approached him.

The suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim refused and tried to grab the gun. The two men struggled over the gun and a round was fired, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and at around 12:15 a.m., police were called. None of the victim’s belongings were reported missing.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who was wearing a black ski mask and green military fatigue-style clothing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-5123.