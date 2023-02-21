LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man who admitted he killed his pregnant girlfriend who disappeared in 2011 found out that he will spend 12 and a half years in prison Tuesday.

Ronald Dennis Roldan, 42, entered a guilty plea to Second-degree Murder in November 2022. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roldan in 2020, nearly 10 years after Bethany Anne Decker vanished.

Decker, who was 21 at the time of her disappearance, was five months pregnant.

Roldan told investigators he last saw Decker at their apartment on Orchard Grass Terrace in the Ashburn area on Jan. 29, 2011. Her car was in the parking lot of their apartment complex. Decker’s family reported her missing on Feb. 19, 2011.

The judge who sentenced Roldan Tuesday gave him 40 years, suspending 27 and a half. Upon his release, the judge said Roldan is to serve five years of probation.