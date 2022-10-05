PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County officers are looking for a man wanted for multiple felonies after he left a traffic stop in Dumfries on Wednesday evening.

Prince William County Police officers responded to the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road in Dumfries on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7:48 p.m. after a man had left a traffic stop on foot.

Police have identified the subject as Shanti Negus Felton, who is currently wanted for several violent felonies. Felton is a black male who is approximately 5’8″ and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a mask.

Shanti Negus Felton, in a photo from 2021. Credit: Prince William County Police.

Anyone with information about Felton and his whereabouts should contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-8555.