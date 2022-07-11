PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man who exposed himself in public at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Woodbridge last week.

At around noon on Friday, July 8, officers responded to the Lowe’s store, located at 13720 Smoketown Road, to investigate a reported case of indecent exposure.

Police learned through their investigation that a male patron at the store was observed exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. Police said that at one point during the incident, several other patrons entered the aisle where the suspect was seen exposing himself. The suspect then quickly walked away and left the store, according to a statement from police.

Police also said in their statement that the suspect did not make contact with any employees or other customers at the store. The suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 50 to 60 years old, stands approximately 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and was unshaven. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William Police at 704-792-7000, or submit a web tip through pwcva.gov.