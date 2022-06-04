STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man with an outstanding warrant in Culpeper was arrested after flipping his minivan in Stafford.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 900 block of Poplar Road and found a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan overturned.

The driver, 36-year-old Terrel Cole, advised he was avoiding a deer when he ran off the road before hitting a tree and flipping the minivan. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene by EMS.

The deputies discovered that Cole had an outstanding warrant and had a revoked license. Cole was arrested and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.