STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted out of three separate Virginia counties was arrested Sunday night for a third offense DUI, according to Stafford County Sheriff’s Officer (SCSO).

At 6:15 p.m., police received a call from the 2000 block of Poplar Road, reporting a possible drunk driver. The caller said that a black Mustang had been driving all over the roadway, including drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic.

An officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. As the driver pulled over, he allegedly struck a mailbox.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jose Melara Alvarado of Manassas. According to police, Alvarado had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. He was administered a field sobriety test and then arrested.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Alvarado’s blood alcohol content was between 0.15% and 0.20%, according to police. The legal limit in the state of Virginia is 0.08%.

This was Alvarado’s third DUI offense within five years. Additionally, he was found to be wanted in Henrico, Manassas County and Prince William County for contempt of court. He was also driving without a driver’s license.

The three outstanding warrants were served and Alvarado was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.