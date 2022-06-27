PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Triangle, Virginia, on June 11 has been identified.

The Prince William County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the that the driver of the Toyota Camry that crashed and caught fire as 54-year-old Timothy Dewaine Gunn, of Dumfries, Virginia.

The crash occurred in the 3700 block of Graham Park road in Triangle, when Gunn lost control of the Camry, causing it to swerve off the road and into a tree.

The car then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames. Gunn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are continuing to ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.