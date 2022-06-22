STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man was arrested after crashing into a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy’s car while being chased by another deputy as well as Virginia State Police troopers.

According to police, at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, a VSP trooper pulled a black Nissan Sentra over on Route 1 for reckless driving, which fled the traffic stop and was able to get away. Stafford Deputies received a notification to be on the lookout for the car shortly after.

At around 7:15 p.m., a VSP trooper spotted the car and tried to get the driver to pull over. The driver kept going and crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, hitting the side of a Stafford Sheriff’s deputy’s car as well as several others.

The VSP trooper and the Stafford Sheriff’s deputy arrested the driver and passenger, the former of whom unsuccessfully tried to run away while handcuffed.

The driver, 21-year-old Dominic Pineda of Manassas, was charged with eluding police, obstruction of justice, driving with a revoked license and driving while under the influence.