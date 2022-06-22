MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) – A suspect was arrested by police in Manassas after the alleged assault of a law enforcement officer.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, Prince William police were investigating an unrelated incident when they were informed of a domestic incident that was reported to have occurred earlier this month.

The investigation into the incident on June 6 revealed that the victim, identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile, was struck multiple times by a family member and was then treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital the next day. The suspected family member was identified as 47-year-old Edbryan Ormond Wilson.

Officers determined the domestic incident was not previously reported and decided to detain the suspect. Police claim the man actively resisted arrest and assaulted officers by pushing them. After a brief struggle, the suspect was arrested without further incident.

Only minor injuries were reported by an officer.

Wilson was charged with two counts of assault and batter on a law enforcement officer, one count of domestic assault and battery and one count of obstruction of justice.