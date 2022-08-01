PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man was arrested on Saturday after brandishing a gun and hitting and injuring a man with his car during a road rage argument.

Officers responded to the area of Sudley Road near Balls Ford Road in Manassas on Saturday, July 30 at 7:41 a.m. to investigate a hit and run crash.

According to Prince William County Police, the victim, a 39-year-old man, and the driver of another vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Alexander Bates of Manassas, were involved in a road rage incident while exiting Interstate 66 onto Sudley Road.

After exiting, police said both parties parked their vehicle near Balls Ford Road and their argument escalated. During the altercation, Bates flashed a gun.

Bates later began to drive away and grazed the victim with his car, knocking him to the ground.

The victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Officers later located a vehicle matching the description of Bates’ car parked at a nearby business. Police then made contact with Bates and took him into custody without incident. Bates was still in possession of the gun at this time.

Bates was arrested and charged with hit and run, brandishing and possession of a concealed weapon.

His court date is pending and he is currently being held on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

