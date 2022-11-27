LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from a truck. When they got there, they found 40-year-old Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas of Manassas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Lopez Rivas was in the back of the truck and fell while it was in motion. Police say there is no indication of criminal activity. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective K. Mitchell at 703-771-1021.