PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man won $1 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket from a Harris Teeter — and was only one number away from winning the $131 million jackpot.

Malcom Meredith bought a Mega Millions ticket from the Harris Teeter at 10060 Market Circle in Manassas, and let the computer generate a random set of five numbers.

A few weeks after the May 20 drawing, Meredith brought his ticket to the Virginia Lottery’s Northern Virginia Customer Service Center in Woodbridge and found out his ticket was the $1 million winner.

The only number on Meredith’s card that didn’t match the drawing was the final “Mega Ball” number, which would have netted him around $131 million. According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all six winning numbers are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning the $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306.

“I was hoping and praying!” said Meredith to Lottery officials.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., more information about Mega Millions can be found here.