PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas mother was arrested and charged with felony child neglect on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after her 2-year-old son was left unattended and shot himself with an unsecured gun in late October.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11:33 p.m., Prince William County Police officers responded to a home on the 7600 block of Monitor Court in Manassas to investigate a shooting with injury.

Officers were initially notified by Child Protective Services that Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, of Manassas, brought her 2-year-old son to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound earlier in the day.

According to police, sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, the child was left unattended in the home on Monitor Court. While he was unattended, he found an unsecured firearm and began to use it. The child fired a round and hit himself in the hand.

Moat, along with other family members, brought the child to an area hospital, where Child Protective Services was eventually contacted.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Moat, but were unable to find her. A week later, on Nov. 15, Moat turned herself in to police without incident.

Moat has been charged with felony child neglect. Her court date is pending and she is being held without bond.