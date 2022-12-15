MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — The Manassas City Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven on Wellington Road.

According to police, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on the 9200 block of Wellington Road at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

It was determined that the clerk was helping a customer when a man walked into the store, rushed behind the counter, shoved the clerk and stole cash before running out of the store.

The man is described as a middle-aged Black man with a possible goatee, wearing a black beanie, a black North Face jacket with a navy hoodie underneath, black pants and black shoes. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Manassas Police at 703-257-8092.