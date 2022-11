According to police, the person pictured is the suspect of a bank robbery on the 10000 block of Dumfries Road. (Photo: Manassas Police)

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — The Manassas City Police Department is looking for a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery took place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at a bank on the 10000 block of Dumfries Road. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, red pants, a green puffy jacket and black disposable mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, who was captured by a security camera, is asked to call Manassas Police at 703-257-8000.