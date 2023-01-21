Thomas Lynwood Brown (Photo: Manassas City Police)

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — The Manassas City Police Department is asking for help locating a fugitive who they say is wanted on several charges, including abduction.

According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.

Brown is described as a Black man who stands about 6’3″ and weighs around 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information related to Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Manassas City Police at 703-257-8000.