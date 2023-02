MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — The Manassas City Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted fugitive.

According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5’7″, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Anaribe or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Manassas Police at 703-257-8000.