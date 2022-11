According to police, 25-year-old Henry Ruiz Ordonez is wanted for burglary, abduction and domestic assault. (Photo: Manassas City Police)

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — The Manassas City Police Department is asking for help locating a man they say is wanted on several charges.

According to police, 25-year-old Henry Ruiz Ordonez is wanted for burglary, abduction and domestic assault.

Ruiz Ordonez stands about 5’5″ and weighs around 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Ruiz Ordonez or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Manassas Police at 703-257-8000.