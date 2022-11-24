Kelly Jordan Smith (left) and Deanna Marie Parnhan (right) are wanted by Manassas City Police (Photo: MCPD)

Kelly Jordan Smith (Photo: MCPD)

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Manassas are trying to find two wanted fugitives.

According to the Manassas City Police Department, 26-year-old Kelly Jordan Smith (left) is wanted for robbery, aggravated malicious wounding and conspiring to obtain money under false pretenses.

Deanna Marie Parnham (Photo: MCPD)

Deanna Marie Parnham (right) is wanted for robbery, accessory after the fact, aggravated malicious wounding and conspiring to obtain money under false pretenses.

People who have seen Smith or Parnham or with information about where they are have been asked to call Manassas police at 703-257-8000.