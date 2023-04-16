PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas woman was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run after she reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Prince William and left the scene.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to Sudley Road near Portsmouth Road northwest of Manassas just before 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

It was determined that the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Norma Rosas Bustos of Manassas, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 heading east on Sudley Road when she struck the pedestian, who was crossing the street at the time.

Bostos drove away after hitting the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

While investigating, police found the truck and arrested Bustos, who was charged with felony hit-and-run.