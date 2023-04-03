STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is thanking three Marines after they say they intervened and prevented a stabbing during a fight they saw unfolding at a fast food restaurant.

According to police, in the early afternoon of Saturday, April 1, a male was approached by two teenagers at a Chick-fil-a located at 25 Dunn Drive. The three got into an argument which became physical, after which one of the teens pulled out a knife.

Three Marines nearby saw what was going on and jumped in to try to separate the men. One of the Marines broke the knife in half in order to prevent it from being used, and the assailants fled. One of the three involved in the fight reported that the other two had stolen his phone, but no one was stabbed.

Stafford Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area, finding the pair in the parking lot of a CVS. They were taken into custody and identified as teenagers, aged 14 and 17 respectively.

Both teens were charged with robbery, as well as assault and battery, the 17-year-old was also charged with attempted felony wounding. Both were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.