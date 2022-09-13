CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — The Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting a death investigation after a married couple was found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home on Friday.

On Friday, Sept. 9 at approximately 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a home on Burgandine Avenue. Inside, officers found a married couple, Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, of Culpeper. Both victims had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into these deaths is still active, but the Culpepper Police state that at this time, there is no evidence of any threat to the community and the department is not looking for any persons of interest.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lieutenant Detective Andrew Terrill at 540-829-5521 or email tips@culpeperva.gov.