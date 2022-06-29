Jarelle Mason was arrested in Woodbridge after police say he made a bomb threat at an apartment building.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man was arrested after police say he made threats to bomb an apartment building in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the Kensington Place Apartments on the 2200 block of York Drive in Woodbridge around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jarelle Mason of Hyattsville, called the leasing office of the building about an issue he had with one of the tenants. During the conversation with a building employee, Mason threatened to bomb the office.

Officers made contact with Mason and determined that he posed no active threat. The officers then obtained warrants and arrested Mason without incident.