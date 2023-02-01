FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man is in custody after police say he stole an idling vehicle outside of a 7-Eleven in Fairfax City.

According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 3910 University Drive at around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 29 for a report of an in-progress carjacking.

It was determined by police that a man entered an idling vehicle, punched a passenger in the chest and tried to take their phone. He then forced the passenger out of the vehicle and drove away. The passenger was not injured during the encounter.

Officers chased after the vehicle but eventually lost sight of it and gave up the pursuit. Later, the man was found and taken into custody with assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Preston Woods of Germantown, Maryland, was taken to the adult detention center and charged with carjacking, assault and battery, attempted robbery, felony eluding police and providing false ID to law enforcement. Woods is being held without bond.