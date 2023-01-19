CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man who was a “significant supplier” of cocaine in Culpeper has been arrested after a two-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56, of Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, Jan. 13 in the Gainesville area of Prince William County.

During a two-month-long investigation, law enforcement identified Morgan as a major supplier of cocaine to the Culpeper area. At the time of his arrest, Morgan had 2.5 ounces of powder cocaine and 4.5 ounces of crack cocaine in his possession, which in total had an estimated street value of $17,500.

Morgan was charged with one felony count of distribution of Schedule I/II drug and one felony count of transporting Schedule I/II drug into the Commonwealth with the intent to sell or distribute.

He is now being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, Warrenton and Rappahannock, as well as the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.