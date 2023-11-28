STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old woman from Maryland was arrested and charged with felony child neglect after police say she was driving drunk with her two children in the car.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was heading north on Richmond Highway at around 2:21 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 when a driver drifted into his lane and nearly struck his car at nearly 70 miles per hour.

The deputy stopped the car and, as he approached the driver, saw two children in the back seat. One of the children was sitting in a car seat which was improperly secured and laying on its side, and the other child was laying on the back seat with no safety device.

It was later determined that the driver, identified as 25-year-old Claudia Sorto Ortiz, had drank two red solo cups of wine before driving, according to Stafford Sheriff’s Office. Ortiz was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a child present, reckless driving, refusal, two counts of transporting a child without a proper restraint device and two counts of felony child neglect.

Ortiz is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.