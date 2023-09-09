LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A massage therapist was arrested and charged after allegedly committing a sex offense while massaging the victim, police said.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Xudong Hu of the Reston area of Fairfax County was arrested by Loudoun Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and charged with one count of obscene sexual display.

Police say an investigation by Loudoun Special Victim Unit detectives revealed that Hu committed the sex offense on a female victim on July, 31, during a massage at the Relax Spa on Ashburn Road in the Ashburn area of Loudoun.

Hu is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.