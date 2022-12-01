STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some major traffic changes have begun on Interstate 95 in Stafford County causing overnight travelers to experience delays with full lane closures and traffic stops for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, I-95 was reduced to one lane in both directions near Route 17 and Centreport Parkway in Stafford, according to VDOT.

Between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. on Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2, VDOT said crews will stop all traffic on I-95 for up to 30 minutes at a time to move large construction equipment within the work zones.

The extension project is in the process of building two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes in the current I-95 median. Additional access to the express lanes will be added near the Route 17 and Route 360 I-95 interchanges in Stafford County, and near the Russell Road interchange at the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County.

Additionally, VDOT said starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, a 36-hour work zone will cause major traffic impacts due to the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River. The new bridge is located at mile marker 132 between Fredericksburg and Stafford.

VDOT advises drivers with destinations north of Fredericksburg to use exit 104, Route 207, in Caroline County to use Route 301.