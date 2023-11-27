FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is assisting the Fairfax County Police Department in searching for an 18-year-old man who may be in danger.

Amadou Nico Diop was last seen at his home in the 10200 block of Akhtamar Drive in Great Falls around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. Police said he may be wearing beige linen pajama bottoms and nothing else.

According to police, Diop is a 6-foot-1-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

“The disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to Diop’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2233.