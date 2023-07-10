UPDATE: According to VSP, Woldegeorgis has been located and is safe.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has released a senior alert on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department for a missing senior that may be in danger.

According to police, Haileselassie Woldegeorgis was last seen on July 9 at 11 p.m. on North Howard Street in Alexandria. Police say he was possibly wearing a white and black striped shirt, green pants and black shoes.

“The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information about Woldegeorgis’ disappearance is urged to contact the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444.