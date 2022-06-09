PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have taken a teenager who had been reported missing into custody after he assaulted an officer while resisting arrest.

At 9:37 a.m. on June 7, police with the Missing Persons Unit arrived at the Potomac Inn in Woodbridge, located at 13964 Jefferson Davis Highway, following a report that a juvenile who had been reported missing was located with family members inside a room at the hotel. According to police, the juvenile — identified as a 17-year-old male from Dumfries — also had an active detention order on file.

A release from Prince William Police revealed that additional officers arrived at the scene and attempted to take the juvenile into custody. However, according to police, the juvenile actively resisted officers and refused to follow commands.

Police said a brief struggle ensued in which the juvenile struck and pushed officers before running away into a nearby wooded area. One officer sustained a head injury after striking a brick wall when the juvenile resisted arrest. Officers caught and arrested the juvenile after a short chase. The officer who was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center. He has been charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and is awaiting a court hearing.