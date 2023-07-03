FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a mother and her two children whom officers considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

The Fairfax County Police Department released pictures of Mayram Darab, 34, Mia Amer, 7, and Malik Amer, 3, Monday morning.

Maryam Darab, Mia Amer, and Malik Amer (Fairfax County Police Department)

The department said someone saw the three of them leaving the 7900 block of Tysons One Pl. in McLean around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. They may have been in a black SUV.

Police asked that anyone who sees Darab, Mia, and/or Malik to call (703) 691-2131.