PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Quantico man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Allen Dent Road just north of Dumfries around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 for a report of a crash.

It was determined during the investigation that multiple witnesses saw the driver of a 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle riding south on Richmond Highway in a reckless manner.

As the motorcycle approached Allen Dent Road, the driver, identified as 46-year-old Jason Alan Whitaker of Quantico, disregarded a red light and went through the intersection.

The motorcycle collided with a 2015 Hyundai Tucson that was turning left onto Richmond Highway from Allen Dent Road, ejecting Whitaker, who slid into the intersection and hit the front of a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500.

Whitaker was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The three occupants of the Hyundai were also taken to a local hospital, but have since been released.

Anyone else who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6650.