ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash with an SUV on West Braddock Road in Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to the corner of West Braddock Road and High Street just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified by police.

This crash is currently under investigation by Alexandria Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information related to the incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.