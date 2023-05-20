FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash while riding a motorcycle in the Lorton area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Hooes Road and Crosspointe Glen Way in the Lorton area at around 4:54 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

At the scene, the officers found 46-year-old Samuel Gensel, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined that Gensel was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading north on Hooes Road when he failed to navigate a curve in the roadway. Gensel’s motorcycle hit a driveway and he was ejected.

Speed and alcohol were determined to have been factors in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.