FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is dead after police say he collided with a vehicle in the Fairfax Station area.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of Henderson Road and Devereux Station Lane in the Fairfax Station area. It is believed that a man driving a motorcycle collided head-on with a vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henderson Road is currently closed as detectives investigate this incident.