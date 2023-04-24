FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

It was determined that 41-year-old Daniel Hernandez was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading north on I-95 when he ran off the road and collided with a guardrail. The impact caused Hernandez to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Hernandez was taken to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, where he later died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet. Weather conditions at the time of the crash are considered a factor.

This crash is still under investigation.