SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle in Spotsylvania County Wednesday evening.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the 4200 block of Massaponax Church Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Police determined that the driver of a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle cross the center line while going through a curve at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle collided with a 2019 Subaru SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 41-year-old Kendall Wade Neas of Spotsylvania County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.