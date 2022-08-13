PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she hit a tree while driving a motorcycle on Joplin Road in Prince William.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 56-year-old Brooke Allyson Shambeck of Oakton was heading south on Joplin Road near Triangle on a 2013 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster motorcycle with a group of other riders on Saturday, August 13.

Just after 1:30 p.m., it is believed that as Shambeck approached a sharp curve in the roadway, she lost control and went over the double yellow line and off the road before striking a tree. Shambeck was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.