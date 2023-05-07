FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 1 in the Lorton area of Fairfax County.

According to a tweet posted by the Fairfax County Police Department at 5:42 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the crash took place at the intersection of Route 1 and Birch Crest Way in the Lorton area.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle not described by police. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead and one other person was evaluated with minor injuries, police did not say whether that person was the driver of the other vehicle.