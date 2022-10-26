FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of West Ox Road and Penderbrook Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A motorcyclist involved in the crash was killed.

The crash caused West Ox Road to be closed to all Southbound traffic, but the road has since reopened.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.