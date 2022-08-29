FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after state police said he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer while riding a motorcycle.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 17 (Marsh Road).

It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this crash or has any related information to call 540-347-6200.