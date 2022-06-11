PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Friday night.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., investigators with the Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit responded motorcycle crash scene in Woodbridge.

According to police, the investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda F650GS motorcycle had been traveling westbound on Neabsco Mills Road and approaching the Smoke Court intersection at high speed. As the motorcycle reached the intersection, it collided with a 2004 Lexus RX330 that was making a left turn.

The force of the collision caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his vehicle. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as 40-year-old Ricky Raiseem Whittington of Woodbridge. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Lexus, a 31-year-old woman from Woodbridge, sustained minor injuries and was treated on-site by rescue personnel.

Speed is not considered a factor in the collision, according to police.

Prince William County Police report that the crash remains under investigation.