STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes on a stretch of Interstate 95 in Stafford County were closed Friday due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around mile marker 134, near Truslow Road. All north lanes were closed in the vicinity of the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said the multi-vehicle crash involved a tractor-trailer.

VDOT advises drivers to avoid the interstate around the impacted area and utilize alternate routes.