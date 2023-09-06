FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 66 that resulted in multiple hospitalizations in Fauquier County.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, state troopers were called to I-66 near the Free State Road exit.

According to police, the incident began when three vehicles were brought to a stop due to heavy traffic congestion. When a fourth vehicle reached the traffic it was reportedly unable to stop, resulting in a rear-end chain reaction crash involving all four vehicles.

One person was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious injuries as a result of the crash. Two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

